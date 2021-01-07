Space is a depthless ocean for exploration, for decades we have been working towards getting ourselves established there in outer space with the help of space suits, space crafts and space stations. But that was not enough, the small bot performing redundant functions at ISS is not the complete picture, since a 3-D printed polymer stuffed inside the body of a machine shall soon be used to stick the pieces together and build a space station right there in orbit. It looks like an excellent science fiction movie, but what can be imagined can be created.

A surreal project in the name of Archinaut is serving as a vision of the future space. The company Made in Space is promising a future with huge imaging arrays, communication tools, space stations, etc. The company believes that a spacecraft and a robot with four arms and cutting-edge technology is undoubtedly the future of Space industry. The vision of creating such bots has cropped up from an idea of packing the bot into a small space and send it to the area. The bot will open up after it reaches the space and takes a shape which will be able to perform work. This small portable robot can change a lot with the reduction in the cost of creation as well as launch.

Mr. Andrew Rush, the CEO of MIS said in his statement that – “ What this means is we can now build larger and bigger structures that can deliver greater capabilities at a much lower cost and with less risk.”

These smart robots may soon reach the space as MIS is preparing a thermal vacuum chamber test to know the strength and weaknesses of the whole manufacturing and assembly unit. MIS’s project manager Eric Joyce mentioned that the era of automation has just begun, it is time when we share the air with bots if not humanoids.

Spaceflight will be a lot easier with bots taking care of risky processes as well as redundant ones. Florida and California space launch stations are busiest of all; automation is an inevitable requirement for such a place. Additionally, bots do not show error in performing repetitive tasks, unlike humans they do not get fed up of doing the same thing over and over again.

In 2017, for the first time, a computer controlled primary flight safety system was used by SpaceX to launch the Dragon spacecraft. The mission opened up the possibilities of using bots or artificial intelligence to be precise, for space missions and exploration.