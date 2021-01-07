In an endeavor to understand the behavior of the dark matter, the scientists have confirmed that the perfect size of the dark matter particles must be lower than what the scientists anticipated previously no matter how strong their interactions might be with the regular particles.

With the help of XENON 1T dark matter detector, the researchers have found out the most stringent limit to date concerning the size of dark matter particles. The researchers have said that this detector is the most sensitive of all and has analyzed the size of the particles to be 4.1*10-47 square centimeters. In addition to this, two background events were conducted like radon contamination, or gamma rays contamination were also expected to appear in the detector. However, none showed its presence. This behavior proves that dark matter particles are small in size than they were supposed. This confirmation was made by Ethan Brown who is the member of the Xenon Collaboration and also a physicist at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

He further explained the theory by saying that they could not identify any dark matter signals amongst background signals. If they could have detected any dark matter particles, they could have gauged their size. But since they failed to track any such particle, they had to assume that the dark matter particles are smaller than the usual particles. Brown further gave the instance that if two signals had been detected, they would attribute them to two background events predicted, but since no circumstances could be assumed, they took into consideration the fact that the dark matter particles were smaller than the other particles.

These experiments were being conducted on Monday, i.e., 28th of May at a seminar which was performed at the Gran Sasso Underground Laboratory in Italy. It is said that the detector takes the help of liquid xenon. According to the scientist’s model, if at any time dark matter particles collide with the xenon nucleus, it would generate a spark that would help them to detect them as well as measure their size. But since such phenomena did not take place, so it could be assumed that the presence of the dark matter particles is decidedly less dense.

Theoretically, scientists have concluded that the dark matter particles are five times less frequent as compared to regular matter and very less information could be gathered concerning such issue. However, scientists feel that these particles are made up of “weakly interacting massive particles” or “WIMPS.”