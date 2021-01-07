JAXA is going to launch from launch site Pad 1 in Tanegashima, in first commercial mission HII-A rocket in upgraded version F29. The payload will be broadcast and telecommunication satellite Telstar-12V operated by Telesat Canada Ltd.

JAXA HII-A workhorse again in action. This time payload is Canadian satellite Telstar-12V operated by Telesat. Company is well known for contribution to the development of satellite technology development – first national domestic satellite Anik A1 was developed for Telesat demand. Telstar-12V, manufactured by Airbus Defense and Space is weight approximately 5000 kg and has orbit life about 15 years. 52 KU band transponders with power consumption at 11 kW will be sourced by two solar arrays.

Made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries HII-A rocket is improved version of HII rocket redesigned for cost reduction. From 2001, it has success rate at 95 % which place it between Atlas V (96.4%) and Ariane (94.9%) As usual, Japanese engineering helped to combine increased efficiency with improved reliability. Two stages maximal weight is 445000 kg, total length is 53 m with diameter at 4m. Possible payload for LEO is 15000 kg for GTO up to 6000kg. First stage with LE-7A engine (1098 kilonewtons of thrust) is supported with solid fuel boosters with summed thrust over 11000 kilonewtons. To compare: similar due its size Chinese Long March 2F rocket offers only 8400 kg of payload (LEO), and Indian GSLV – MK3 offers LEO payload at 8000 kg. A real contender for HII series is on the horizon: Long March 5 (CZ-5) designed for lifting to LEO 25000 kg payload was shipped from Tianjin on 20th September 2015 what is considered by experts as preparing to first test flight.

