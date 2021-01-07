The teams of scientists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitate Erlangen-Nurnberg (FAU) are working on for joint research about generating more electricity from solar cells, which is called as singlet-fission research. This would empower the productivity of solar cells, and it happens for the current research team who have made this possible. This discovery has been published in the scientific journal chem.

Global energy trend is set to start a new up gradation consumption over this coming year. The renewable sources such as Wind, water, and biomass are gaining popularity because to meet the demand and protect the environment through this steps. In the year, 2017 Germany produced only six percent electricity from silicon technology and photovoltaic system. This is immediately reaching its limits by its potential.

Electricity from solar cells is not efficient in converting the solar energy to power. It is only used to produce 20 to 25 percent electricity which is insufficient for the same. The latest approach towards this is coming into the light to increase the efforts of solar cells, which could able to produce more electricity. Through physical-chemical processes, the efficiency of the solar cell could be improved.

The ANSER center and FAU scientists have been discovering this approach together within the Emerging Fields Initiative (EFI) ‘Singlet fission in novel organic materials. This is an approach to top-efficient solar cells. Researchers have already been investigating the singlet fission (SF) mechanism, where two electrons excite into one photon.

The discovery of singlet fission happened 50 years before. However, the skilled scientists in the USA recognized this potentiality of organic solar cells just ten years back. From that time researchers across the globe are working on it regularly and gaining more understanding about the constant technology behind it. Prof. Michael Wasielewski from the ANSER Center, the researchers from FAU – Prof. Dr. Dirk Guldi from the Chair of Physical Chemistry I, Prof. Rik Tykwinski from the Chair of Organic Chemistry I (since moved to University of Alberta, Canada), Prof. Dr. Michael Thoss from the Chair of Theoretical Solid State Physics (since moved to Albert-Ludwigs-Universitat Freiburg) and Prof. Dr. Tim Clark from the Computer Chemistry Center (CCC) have now managed to clarify some extraordinarily significant aspects of SF who are together doing this research. The researchers are planning carefully about the design of SF materials. This is a vital approach to use SF-based photovoltaic process, which could generate more electricity, and thus more research is required for the same.