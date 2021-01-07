A research team crystal rectifier by Director Myoung-Jae Lee from the Intelligent Devices and Systems analysis cluster at DGIST has succeeded in developing a synthetic conjunction device that mimics the performance of the nerve cells (neurons) and synapses that area unit response for memory in human brains.

Synapses area unit wherever axons and dendrites meet in order that neurons within the human brain will send and receive nerve signals; their area unit renowned to be many trillions of synapses within the human brain.

This chemical colligation data transfer system, that transfers data from the brain, will handle high-level parallel arithmetic with little energy, thus analysis on artificial conjunction devices, that mimic the biological performance of a colligation, is beneath means worldwide.

Dr. Lee’s analysis team, through joint analysis with groups crystal rectifier by academic Gyeong-Su Park from national capital National University; academic Sung Kyu Park from Chung-ang University; and academic Hyunsang Hwang from POSTEC, developed a high-reliability artificial conjunction device with multiple values by structuring atomic number 73 chemical compound – a trans-metallic material – into 2 layers of Ta2O5-x and TaO2-x and by dominant its surface.

The artificial conjunction device developed by the analysis team is AN electrical conjunction device that simulates the perform of synapses within the brain because the resistance of the atomic number 73 chemical compound layer bit by bit will increase or decreases betting on the strength of the electrical signals. it’s succeeded in overcoming the sturdiness limitations of current devices by permitting current management solely on one layer of Ta2O5-x.

In addition, the analysis team with success enforced AN experiment that accomplished colligation physical property, that is that the method of making, storing, and deleting recollections, like long strengthening of memory and long suppression of memory deleting by adjusting the strength of the colligation affiliation between neurons.

The non-volatile multiple-value information storage technique applied by the analysis team has the technological advantage of getting a little space of a synthetic conjunction device system, reducing circuit affiliation quality, and reducing power consumption by over thousandth compared to information storage strategies supported digital signals victimization zero and one like volatile CMOS (Complementary Metal chemical compound Semiconductor).

The high-reliability artificial conjunction device developed by the analysis team will be utilized in ultra-low-power devices or circuits for process huge amounts of huge information because of its capability of low-power parallel arithmetic. it’s expected to be applied to next-generation intelligent semiconductor unit technologies like the development of computer science (AI) together with machine learning and deep learning and brain-mimicking semiconductors.