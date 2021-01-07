Lomonosov Moscow State University, material scientists explained about the laws of dissolution and hybrid perovskite hybrid and gave a novel proposal for obtaining solar cells films. They explained the major mechanism of hybrid perovskite interaction with suggested new approaches from the coordinating aprotic solvents. The study results have been published recently in high-rating chemistry materials journal.

A group of scientists at the Department of Materials Science and the Department of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University introduces an intensive work in the aspect of perovskite photovoltaic. This is currently the most rapidly developing area in material science. hybrid perovskites have reached 23.2% efficiency, surpassing the traditional based on silicon. The absorbing of light in perovskite devices can be obtained by cheaper and simpler solution methods.

According to a recent study in the laboratory of “New Materials for Solar Energetics” under the supervision of the head of the laboratory, Ph.D. Alexey Tarasov, young scientists studied the perovskite crystallization processes from a solvent with gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), that is an unusual property.

Alexey Tarasov said that the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the materials science school is a traditional characteristic trait and in their laboratory, they develop new non-solvent methods for getting solar cells, but they pay more attention to the Perovskite chemistry fundamental characters.

There is two solvents name as dimethylsulfoxide and dimethylformamide used to prepare perovskite thin films from solutions. Their earlier work showed crystallization from these solvents proceeds through intermediate compounds such as crystal solvates. This can impair the functional and morphology properties of the perovskite layer.

GBL exhibits retrograde solubility and it minimizes with the maximum of temperature. Researchers to produce single crystals extensively used this feature, these attempts to get a thin film resulted in the formation of different crystallites on a substrate. For a long time, this unexpected perovskite solution in GBL behavior has remained obscure. It was said that the perovskite-GBL interaction is weak and it does not form solvates with it.

Scientists explored three kinds of perovskite crystals with GBL, and among them, they have a significant cluster structure. It is cleared that the perovskite solutions equilibrium in GBL is more complicated than previous. Scientists have shown that it was a perception of a cluster adducts instead of perovskite and this prevented the thin films formed from this solvent. During perovskite dissolution in GBL, they proposed the formation of clusters and results in Perovskite crystallization.