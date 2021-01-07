Recently scientists have concluded that there may be an abundant amount of organic material present on the surface of the dwarf planet Ceres. A significant data collected from NASA was studied to conclude this.

Last year an announcement was made by science daily report that organic material is found on the surface of Ceres. Later Brown University conducted thorough research on data collected from NASA’s Dawn mission. While researching, researchers learned that now there is an even more organic compound in the form carbon present there. The new research will now tell about how this material starts accumulating there.

Scientist very soon made it clear that although on Ceres organic material is found it does not imply that there is a possibility of the existence of life there. As till now, it is not certain through which process this material is coming on its surface. It may be possible that it is coming from some non-biological process.

This is also a fact that for the existence of life it does not necessarily require the presence of organic material on a planet. This implies that there is a possibility that organic material may be found on the surface of Ceres whether there is a chance of the existence of life or not. This dwarf planet already has water and water ice, and now scientists are curious to know what else can be found on its surface.

At the time when researchers of Brown University were occupied in researching the reasons for the presence of organic material and amount of organic material present on the surface of Ceres, Kaplan’s team decided to follow an entirely new approach to study this data collected from NASA’s Dawn mission. She chose to consider meteorites for comparing NASA’s data and didn’t want to consider rocks for this purpose. This decision was beneficial while researching an organic material which is found inside meteorites is very different from what is seen inside earth’s foundation. Using this approach, her team concluded that the level of organic material which was detected on Ceres is much more than what it was learned previously.

If in case this study is right and results obtained through it are precise, and the level of organic material is very high then definitely scientists would like to know the source from where they started coming on Ceres. As there are two possibilities: First, these materials formed inside the dwarf planet eventually came on its surface. Second, through some asteroid or comet, they came on the surface of the planet.