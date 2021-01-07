One of the brightest, as well as the largest nebulae of the night sky known as Carina Nebula, has been recently captured by ESO’s VISTA telescope which is at the Paranal Observatory. By making the observation in infrared light, VISTA has somehow managed to look through the hot gas and dust which has been covering the nebula to make myriad stars visible for us.

Almost 7500 light years away a nebula is present in the constellation of Carina, within this nebula stars are formed and gets perished side by side. This Carina Nebula is of dynamic nature evolving cloud of light and thin spread of the dust and hot gas.

In the interiors of this bubble intense radiations are emitted by the massive stars, these radiations make the gas present in the surrounding to glow. On the contrary, the other regions of the nebula are having dark dust pillar, these pillars are hiding the young stars which are newly born.

In Carina Nebula, a battle is running between the dust and stars and these newly born stars are winning the battle. They are producing radiations of high energy and also the stellar winds which get evaporated and dispersed the dusty stellar nurseries in which they developed.

Extending across a period of 300 light years the Carina Nebula is among one of the largest Milky Way star-forming region and this is very easily visible without any kind of help under the dark skies. This is possible to view from the southern hemisphere only as for those living in the north for them it lies about 60 degrees below the celestial equator.

Within this fascinating nebula, Eta Carinae is taking pride of place is the most special star system. Also, this stellar behemoth belongs to a curious form of the stellar binary and is highly energetic star system of this particular region. And it was one the brightest object present in the sky in the 1830s. Since then it started becoming faded and is reaching towards the end of its life, but it is going to remain one the most luminous and largest star system in the Milky Way.

In the image, Eta Carinae can be seen as part of the very bright lights which are just above the point of shape V which is created by the dust clouds. In the immediate right of Eta Carinae, there is a very small Keyhole Nebula which is small and has a very dense cloud of the cold molecules.