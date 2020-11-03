Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fatty methyl ester sulfonates are the derivatives of oils and fats like vegetable oil, palm oil, and coconut oil. These are eco-friendly anionic surfactants that are synthesized by the sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters. They exhibit high detergency due to the availability of vegetable oils and are used extensively in detergents in the powdered and liquid form. Their raw materials are obtained from renewable and natural resources, because of which they exhibit low toxic effects and are currently used in personal care products. They are readily and easily biodegradable and exhibit lower toxicity compared to petroleum-based detergents.

Manufacturers extensively use anionic surfactants such as methyl ester sulfonate as an active ingredient in laundry detergents. It is highly preferred over other synthetic detergents because it has lower level of toxicity. In addition, methyl ester sulfonate is obtained from renewable resources. Furthermore, the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market will continue to witness growth in the detergents segment because the presence of small chain carbon atoms in fatty methyl ester sulfonate makes it highly biodegradable.

The global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market size is projected to reach US$ 4590.4 million by 2026, from US$ 2740.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

By Application:

Laundry Detergents

Personal Care

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market are:

Chemithon

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Lion

Stepan

Wilmar International

China Factories Group

China Petrochemical

Fenchem

Henan Surface Chemical Industry

Ronas Chemicals

Zanyu Technology

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

