Global Industrial Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Industrial Machinery industry consists of companies engaged in the manufacturing of basic power and hand tools, hardware, small-scale machinery and other industrial components. The industry includes power saws, polishing and metal-working machines, drills, nuts, bolts, screws, springs, valves, pneumatic hoses and other basic industrial equipment. The industry excludes cables, batteries, motors and small-electrical equipment, classified in Electrical Components & Equipment; heavy generators, conveyors and other large-electrical equipment, classified in Heavy Electrical Equipment; and permanently installed machinery, classified in Engineering & Construction.

First of all, rapid industrialization drives the Industrial Machinery market size. Government support is another factor to boost the market. The increase in people living standard increased spending on nutrition and vitamins. Therefore, customers may pay more attention to health and diet, which means that food processing technology can be important. In order to improve productivity and efficiency, human labor has been replaced by machinery. industrial robotics are becoming more and more indispensable. Second, the industrial machinery market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow over the following year. The growing demand for industrial machinery from countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan is anticipated to drive overall market demand over the forecast period. China’s government is focusing on urbanization and the recent policies stress on rapid industrialization. India is expected to observe rapid industrialization on account of favorable government regulations and policies. North America was the largest region in the industrial machinery manufacturing market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Machinery Market

The global Industrial Machinery market size is projected to reach US$ 675620 million by 2026, from US$ 649890 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Machinery Scope and Segment

Industrial Machinery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AO Smith Corp

Lincoln Electric Holdings

Manitowoc Company

Illinois Tool Works

Terex Corp

Astec Industries

Toyota

Samsung Electronics

AGCO Corporation

Alamo Group

Ford

Hewlett-Packard

Hitachi

IBM

Lindsay Corporation

Siemens

General Electric

Industrial Machinery Breakdown Data by Type

Agriculture & Food Machinery

Construction Machinery & Related Equipment

Power & Energy Equipment

Aerospace

Material Handling Machinery

Personal Protective Equipment

Metalworking Machinery

General Purpose Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Mining and Industrial Process Machinery

Industrial Machinery Breakdown Data by Application

Printing Industries

Food Industries

Textile Industries

Construction Industries

Pharmaceuticals Industries

Chemical Industries

Automotive Industries

Agricultural Industries

Power Generation Industries

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Machinery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Machinery market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Machinery Market Share Analysis

