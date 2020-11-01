Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Catalytic Converters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Catalytic Converters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). Catalytic converters are usually used with internal combustion engines fueled by either gasoline or diesel—including lean-burn engines as well as kerosene heaters and stoves.

Although catalytic converters are most commonly applied to exhaust systems in automobiles, they are also used on electrical generators, forklifts, mining equipment, trucks, buses, locomotives, and motorcycles. They are also used on some wood stoves to control emissions. This is usually in response to government regulation, either through direct environmental regulation or through health and safety regulations.

Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Scope and Segment

Industrial Catalytic Converters market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Catalytic Converters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Katcon

Wuxi Weifu Lida Catalytic Converter Co

DCL International Inc

Teco Limited

Bosal

Ningbo Kesen Exhaust Gas Cleaner Manufacturing Co.

Catalytic Products International

Standard Teco Ltd

AP Exhaust Products

Industrial Catalytic Converters Breakdown Data by Type

Construction Equipment

Drilling and Well-Digging Machines

Cranes and Lifting Equipment

Portable Generators

Portable Heaters

Bridge-Building Machinery

Others

Industrial Catalytic Converters Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Textile

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Automobile

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Catalytic Converters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Catalytic Converters market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Catalytic Converters Market Share Analysis

