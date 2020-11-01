Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Catalytic Converters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Catalytic Converters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). Catalytic converters are usually used with internal combustion engines fueled by either gasoline or diesel—including lean-burn engines as well as kerosene heaters and stoves.
Although catalytic converters are most commonly applied to exhaust systems in automobiles, they are also used on electrical generators, forklifts, mining equipment, trucks, buses, locomotives, and motorcycles. They are also used on some wood stoves to control emissions. This is usually in response to government regulation, either through direct environmental regulation or through health and safety regulations.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Market
The global Industrial Catalytic Converters market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Scope and Segment
Industrial Catalytic Converters market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Catalytic Converters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Katcon
Wuxi Weifu Lida Catalytic Converter Co
DCL International Inc
Teco Limited
Bosal
Ningbo Kesen Exhaust Gas Cleaner Manufacturing Co.
Catalytic Products International
Standard Teco Ltd
AP Exhaust Products
Industrial Catalytic Converters Breakdown Data by Type
Construction Equipment
Drilling and Well-Digging Machines
Cranes and Lifting Equipment
Portable Generators
Portable Heaters
Bridge-Building Machinery
Others
Industrial Catalytic Converters Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical
Textile
Oil and Gas
Metal and Mining
Automobile
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Catalytic Converters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Catalytic Converters market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Catalytic Converters Market Share Analysis
