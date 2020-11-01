Global Glow Plug Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Glow Plug market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Glow Plug market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A glowplug (alternatively spelled as glow plug or glow-plug) is a heating device used to aid starting diesel engines. In cold weather, high speed diesel engines can be difficult to start because the mass of the cylinder block and cylinder head absorb the heat of compression, preventing ignition (which relies on that heat).

The Glow Plug market growth is influenced by a number of factors, such as increasing automotive production, stringent emission norms, and rising demand for higher fuel efficiency. Manufacturers making long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce production costs is another factor, which will fuel the growth of the market. Engine downsizing, and increasing replacement interval for spark plugs are some of the notable trends observed in the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glow Plug Market

The global Glow Plug market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Glow Plug Scope and Segment

Glow Plug market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glow Plug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BorgWarner

Bosch

Denso

NGK

Hidria

Delphi

Hyundai Mobis

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

ACDelco

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Autolite

Kyocera

YURA TECH

DieselRx

Ningbo Tianyu

Ningbo Glow Plug

Ningbo Xingci

Wenzhou Bolin

Fuzhou Dreik

Wenzhou Shuangsong

Ningbo Haishu

Chongqing Le-Mark

Glow Plug Breakdown Data by Type

Metal

Ceramic

Glow Plug Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

AFTER MARKET

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Glow Plug market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Glow Plug market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Glow Plug Market Share Analysis

