In this report, the Global Food Irradiation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Irradiation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-food-irradiation-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Food irradiation (the application of ionizing radiation to food) is a technology that improves the safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects. Like pasteurizing milk and canning fruits and vegetables, irradiation can make food safer for the consumer.
Increasing concerns over the food-borne diseases and high food losses from infection, contamination, and spoilage are some of the key factors driving the food irradiation market. Growing demand for meat and poultry farm products is also fuelling the demand for food irradiation solutions. Rising public concerns over food safety and increased demand for raw food products such as lettuce or spinach will provide ample opportunities to global food irradiation solution providers over the next six years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Irradiation Market
The global Food Irradiation market size is projected to reach US$ 193.9 million by 2026, from US$ 187.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%% during 2021-2026.
Global Food Irradiation Scope and Segment
Food Irradiation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Irradiation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Food Technology Service, Inc
IONISOS SA
ScanTech Sciences, Inc
GRAY STAR, Inc
STERIS
Nordion
SADEX Corporation
…
Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Type
Electron Beam Radiation
Gamma Radiation
X-Ray Radiation
Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Application
Food
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Food Irradiation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Food Irradiation market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Food Irradiation Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-food-irradiation-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Food Irradiation market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Food Irradiation markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Food Irradiation Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Food Irradiation market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Food Irradiation market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Food Irradiation manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Food Irradiation Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com