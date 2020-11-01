In this report, the Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ballistic-protective-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Ballistic Protective Equipment is worn by the military, police, first responders and civilian personnel such as security guards, focusing on the environmental operating conditions and the thermophysiological burden on the wearers.
North America is the major market for soft armors owing to most of the soldier modernization programs being conducted in the region. The U.S. is also involved in the expansion of Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program which will also increase the demand for ballistic protective equipment market.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth on account of dynamic geopolitical relations among South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, India, China, and Bangladesh. The rising military spending by China and India as part of their geopolitical strategies is projected to balance Asia Pacific market growth over the forecast.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Market
The global Ballistic Protective Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 4092.5 million by 2026, from US$ 3980.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Scope and Segment
Ballistic Protective Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Protective Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Seyntex
Honeywell International
Tencate
Rheinmetall AG
Point Blank Enterprise
Morgan Advanced Materials
ArmorSource LLC
Craig International Ballistics
Survitec Group Ltd
Verseidag-Indutex
Safe Life Defense
Tactical Assault Gear (TAG)
Hellweg International
MKU Limited
Mehler Vario System
Mars Armor
Paul Boye Technologies
Mehler Law Enforcement
Vista Outdoor
Pacific Safety Products(PSP)
EnGarde
Safariland
CQC Ltd.
Armor Wear
BAE Systems
DowDuPont
3M Company
Teijin Group
Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Head Protection
Soft Armor
Hard Armor
Ballistic Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Defense
Commercial
Law Enforcement & Safety
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Ballistic Protective Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Ballistic Protective Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ballistic-protective-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Ballistic Protective Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Ballistic Protective Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Ballistic Protective Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Ballistic Protective Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com