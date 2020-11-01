Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agriculture Machinery is any kind of machinery used on a farm to help with farming. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate.

North America dominated the market in 2015. This is ascribed to the advent of machines with better fuel efficiency and improved features in this region that have encouraged farmers to purchase new machinery for agriculture.Another major factor driving the demand for agriculture equipment in North America is the shortage of farm labor.

The strong economic growth in developing nations such as China, India, and the Middle Eastern countries is projected to further drive the farm machinery industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. China alone held over 20% of the regional revenue share in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

The global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Scope and Segment

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AGCO Corp.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Iseki &,

Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Deere & Company

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Breakdown Data by Type

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment

Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

Spraying Equipment

Hay & Forage Equipment

Others

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Breakdown Data by Application

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-harvest & Agro Processing

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Share Analysis

