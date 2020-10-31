Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vacuum induction melting (VIM) utilizes electric currents to melt metal within a vacuum.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Market

The global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Scope and Segment

Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Inductotherm Group

Therelek

Retech Systems

HHV

Vaibhav Furnaces

Consarc Engineering

Alloys

ULVAC

Castings Technology International

Ald Dynatech Furnaces

ECM

SECO/WARWICK GROUP

ALD Vacuum Technologies

Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Breakdown Data by Type

High Purity Metal

Nickel Titanium Alloys

Cobalt Alloy

Copper Alloy

Magnetic Alloy

Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Nuclear

Aerospace

Electronics

Power Generation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Induction Melting Furnaces (VIM) Market Share Analysis

