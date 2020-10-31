Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Manual Shut-Off Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Manual Shut-Off Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shut off valves function with a hand wheel or are manually operated, and can be used as open or closed valves. These particular set of valves are again consisting of a rubber bladder inside the body, and this rubber tube is connected directly to a piston that is controlled by a hand wheel.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DeZURIK (USA)

Orbinox (Spain)

SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland)

VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland)

Vortex

Talleres Mecanicos Herbe

Highlight Technology

Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik

Kempster Engineering

Lined Valve

Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland)

Red Valve (USA)

GEFA Processtechnik (Germany)

Ebro Armaturen

Nor-Cal Products

Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac

Valtorc (USA)

Wamgroup

Weir Minerals (UK)

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China)

Manual Shut-Off Valve Breakdown Data by Type

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Manual Shut-Off Valve Breakdown Data by Application

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Manual Shut-Off Valve market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Manual Shut-Off Valve market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

