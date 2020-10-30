Global Scroll Compressors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026

In this report, the Global Scroll Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Scroll Compressors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Scroll Compressors Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for Scroll Compressors was anticipated to grow from US$ 5752.92 million in 2020 to US$ 7145.36 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during 2021-2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Scroll Compressors is projected to grow from US$ 4929.97 million in 2020 to US$ 5666.44 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during 2021-2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Scroll Compressors market.
Global Scroll Compressors Scope and Market Size
The global Scroll Compressors market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scroll Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
Emerson
Aotecar
Panasonic
Daikin
Hitachi
Samsung
Mitsubishi Electric
LG
Air Squared
Bitzer
Danfoss
Atlas Copco
Tecumseh
BOGE
Airpol
ANEST IWATA
RENNER Kompressoren
Sanden
Chunlan
Invotech Scroll Technologies
Segment by Type
Fixed Speed Scroll Compressors
Inverter Scroll Compressors
Digital Scroll Compressors
Segment by Cooling Capacity
Below 3HP
3-7HP
7-12HP
Above 12HP
Segment by Application
Air Conditioning
Refrigeration
Heat Pump
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
