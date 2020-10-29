Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global CNC Pipe Bender market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global CNC Pipe Bender market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The main objective of a pipe bender is to bend the pipe without any buckling (collapsing under pressure), and with as little crimping and flattening as possible.

In fabrication general process tube bending usually is the secondary technology, not so important as turning and milling and completely different as the deformation technology. In a lot of ways tube bending principles are used not only for round tubes but for the wire and bars, oval, square and rectangle tubing.

AMOB

WINTON MACHINE COMPANY

COMCO

Opton

BLM GROUP

Horn Machine Tools

CML Machine Tools

Alpine Bender

Jesse

CHIYODA KOGYO

NISSIN

CSM

Baileigh Industrial

Taiyo Corporation

Han Jie Machinery

CNC Pipe Bender Breakdown Data by Type

DiameterBelow 50mm

50mm to 100mm

Diameter Above 50mm

CNC Pipe Bender Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

HVAC

General Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The CNC Pipe Bender market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the CNC Pipe Bender market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

