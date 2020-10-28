Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks. SVCs are part of the Flexible AC transmission system device family, regulating voltage, power factor, harmonics and stabilizing the system. A static VAR compensator has no significant moving parts (other than internal switchgear).
SVG is also called STATCOM is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.
China is the largest production of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator, with a revenue market share nearly 34.81% in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market
In 2019, the global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market size was US$ 1299 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1798 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Scope and Market Size
Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is segmented into
Static Var Compensator
Static Var Generator
Segment by Application, the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is segmented into
Renewable Energy
Electric Utilities
Industrial & Manufacturing
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Share Analysis
Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator product introduction, recent developments, Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
Siemens
Rongxin Power Electronic
Sieyuan Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi
Toshiba
S&C Electric
GE
Hangzhou Yinhu Electric
AMSC
Xian XD Power
Weihan
Ingeteam
Hengshun Zhongsheng
Sinexcel
Merus Power
Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric
Xuji Group Corporation
Zhiguang Electric
Comsys AB
Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd
Surpass Sun Electric
