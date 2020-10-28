Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A softgel is an oral dosage form for medicine similar to capsules. They consist of a gelatin based shell surrounding a liquid fill. Softgel shells are a combination of gelatin, water, opacifier and a plasticiser such as glycerin or sorbitol.
Softgel manufacturing equipment includes a line of machines that produce softgel, such as soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices.
Softgel manufacturing equipment main includes soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices. Soft capsule encapsulation machine is the most expensive type which takes up about 65.73 % of the total cost in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market size was US$ 159.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 317.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Scope and Market Size
Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market is segmented into
Soft Capsule Encapsulation Machines
Soft Capsule Drying Systems
Other Auxiliary Devices
Segment by Application, the Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Health Supplements
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market Share Analysis
Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Softgel Manufacturing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Softgel Manufacturing Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Changsung
SKY
Technophar
Pharmagel
GIC Engineering
Sankyo
Kamata
Bochang
Tooltronics
Long March Tianmin
