Global Reciprocating Saw Blades Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Reciprocating Saw Blades market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reciprocating Saw Blades market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A reciprocating saw is a type of machine-powered saw in which the cutting action is achieved through a push-and-pull (“reciprocating”) motion of the blade.

The major producers in this industry are Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Metabo, etc. The top three producers account for over 37% of the total revenue. From the regional perspective, the U.S. will account for 35% of the revenue in 2019, which is the highest.

In 2019, the global Reciprocating Saw Blades market size was US$ 130.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 175.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Reciprocating Saw Blades market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reciprocating Saw Blades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Reciprocating Saw Blades market is segmented into

Carbon Steel Blades

High-Speed Steel Blades

Bi-Metal Blades

Others

High-speed steel blades accounted for the highest percentage of revenue by type, more than 36 percent in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Reciprocating Saw Blades market is segmented into

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction Materials Processing

Others

By application, the consumption share of wood processing was the highest, at 31.42% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Reciprocating Saw Blades Market Share Analysis

Reciprocating Saw Blades market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reciprocating Saw Blades product introduction, recent developments, Reciprocating Saw Blades sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch

Metabo

Makita

Wilh. Putsch

Milwaukee

Klein Tools

Disston

Greatstar

KWCT

Bahco

Skil Tools

Hailian

Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools

