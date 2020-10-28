Global Magnetic Couplings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Couplings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Couplings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Magnetic Couplings market. Magnetic couplings are non-contact couplings that use a magnetic field to transfer torque, force or movement from one rotating member to another. The transfer takes place through a non-magnetic containment barrier without any physical connection. The couplings are opposing pairs of discs or rotors embedded with magnets.

The leading manufactures mainly are EagleBurgmann, ABB, DST, Rexnord and Tridelta. EagleBurgmann is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.5% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Couplings Market

In 2019, the global Magnetic Couplings market size was US$ 1290.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1463.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Magnetic Couplings Scope and Market Size

Magnetic Couplings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Couplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Magnetic Couplings market is segmented into

Disc-type Coupling

Synchronous Coupling

Segment by Application, the Magnetic Couplings market is segmented into

Underwater

Petrochemical

Electronic

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Couplings Market Share Analysis

Magnetic Couplings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Couplings product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Couplings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

EagleBurgmann

ABB

DST

Rexnord

Tridelta

CENTA

Dexter

MagnaDrive

Magnetic Technologies

JBJ

KTR Corporation

Ringfeder Power Transmission

MMC Magnetics

SDP&SI

OEP Couplings

