Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Handheld Barcode Scanners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A barcode (also bar code) is a machine readable representation of information (usually dark ink on a light background to create high and low reflectance which is converted to 1s and 0s, which is a binary language that computers use. Originally, barcodes stored data in the widths and spacing’s of printed parallel lines, but today they also come in patterns of dots, concentric circles, and text codes hidden within images. Barcodes can be read by barcode scanners, also known as barcode readers. Barcodes are widely used to implement Auto ID Data Capture (AIDC) systems that improve the speed and accuracy of computer data entry.

A barcode scanner simply eliminates keyboard strokes and provides an efficient and accurate way of transferring barcoded data into an application. Simultaneously, barcode scanners eliminate the need for pens & paper. They improve the speed and accuracy of computer data entry and improves overall business efficiencies.

A Handheld Barcode Scanners is any scanner that is held in the hand of the user during operation. Most handheld scanners are designed like a handgun, with a grip and a trigger to activate the scanning operation.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Handheld Barcode Scanners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld Barcode Scanners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Handheld Barcode Scanners market is segmented into

Laser Scanner

Linear Imager Scanner

2D Imager Scanner

Segment by Application, the Handheld Barcode Scanners market is segmented into

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Handheld Barcode Scanners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Handheld Barcode Scanners product introduction, recent developments, Handheld Barcode Scanners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Datalogic

Symbol Technologies (Zebra)

Honeywell

Cognex

SICK

Newland

NCR

Denso Wave

Code

Microscan

Opticon Sensors

MINDEO

Zebex

CipherLAB

Bluebird

Argox (SATO)

SUNLUX IOT

