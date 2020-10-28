Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market

In 2019, the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size was US$ 723 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1879.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Scope and Market Size

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented into

LCD

E-Paper

Segment by Application, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is segmented into

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share Analysis

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BOC (SES-imagotag)

Pricer

SoluM

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

