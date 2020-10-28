Global Collapsible Rigid Containers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Collapsible Rigid Containers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Collapsible Rigid Containers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Collapsible rigid containers have emerged as an innovation to cut the repositioning & handling costs as well as to solve the space shortage problem. Collapsible rigid containers are in high demand owing to the customer requirement who don’t want empty containers to accumulate the same space in a warehouse or on trucks as they do when they are full. These containers can thus be collapsed or unfolded to their number of fractions leading to stability and load capacity.
For industry structure analysis, the Collapsible Rigid Containers industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 27.32 % of the revenue market in 2017. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Collapsible Rigid Containers industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Collapsible Rigid Containers Market
In 2019, the global Collapsible Rigid Containers market size was US$ 530 million and it is expected to reach US$ 694.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Collapsible Rigid Containers Scope and Market Size
Collapsible Rigid Containers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collapsible Rigid Containers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Collapsible Rigid Containers market is segmented into
Metal Containers
Plastic Containers
Other
Segment by Application, the Collapsible Rigid Containers market is segmented into
Automotive and Machinery
Food & Beverage
Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Goods
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Collapsible Rigid Containers Market Share Analysis
Collapsible Rigid Containers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Collapsible Rigid Containers product introduction, recent developments, Collapsible Rigid Containers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Schoeller Allibert
Georg Utz Group
DS Smith
WALTHER Folding box
Steel King
Bekuplast
Easyload
GEBHARDT
Hongbo Metal
Enlightening Pallet Industry
SSI Schaefer Limited
Wuxi Xiangda
