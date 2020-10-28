Global CNC Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global CNC Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global CNC Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

In 2019, the global CNC Machine market size was US$ 32800 million and it is expected to reach US$ 40720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

CNC Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CNC Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the CNC Machine market is segmented into

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

Segment by Application, the CNC Machine market is segmented into

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

CNC Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, CNC Machine product introduction, recent developments, CNC Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Körber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

