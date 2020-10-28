Global Axial Fan Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Axial Fan market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Axial Fan market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An axial fan is a type of a compressor that increases the pressure of the air flowing through it. Axial fans are named for the direction of the airflow they create. Blades rotating around an axis draw air in parallel to that axis and force air out in the same direction.

At present, the manufactures of Axial Fan are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world. The following areas are North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Systemair, Greenheck Fan, Soler & Palau, FläktGroup, Ebm-Papst, Ventmeca, Polypipe Ventilation, Acme Fans, Air Systems Components, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Axial Fan Market

In 2019, the global Axial Fan market size was US$ 2652.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3491.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Axial Fan Scope and Market Size

Axial Fan market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Fan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Axial Fan market is segmented into

Duct Axial Fan

Ceiling Axial Fan

Column / Wall Axial Fan

Other Types

Segment by Application, the Axial Fan market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Axial Fan Market Share Analysis

Axial Fan market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Axial Fan product introduction, recent developments, Axial Fan sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Greenheck

Systemair

Soler & Palau

FläktGroup

Ebm-Papst

Polypipe Ventilation

Acme Fans

Air Systems Components

Zhejiang Shangfeng

Nanfang Ventilator

Hitachi

Twin City Fan

Cofimco

Howden

Johnson Controls

Loren Cook

Marathon

Patterson

Yilida

Mitsui Miike Machinery

