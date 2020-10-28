Global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts market, Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts, also called vibration damping and isolation mounts, are available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and mounting configurations. Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts installed in various applications help in minimizing the undesirable vibrations from the source and in turn enhance the performance of the machine.
Sumitomo Riko was the world’s biggest manufacturer in the Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts industry, accounted for 15% revenue market share of the global market, followed by Panasonic, Marsboy, Audio Bone, INVISIO, Damson Audio, Motorola, SainSonic, Kscat, Abco Tech, Shenzhen Qili Industrial Co., Ltd.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 41% of the global total. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts Market
In 2019, the global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market size was US$ 15830 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18340 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts Scope and Market Size
Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market is segmented into
Cylindrical Mounts
Bushing Mounts
Conical Mounts
Segment by Application, the Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market is segmented into
General Industry
Marine Industry
Transportation Vehicles
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts Market Share Analysis
Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts product introduction, recent developments, Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sumitomo Riko
Vibracustic
Contitech
Boge
Bridgstone
TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO.
Henniges Automotive
TUOPU
Hutchinson
Cooper Standard
Zhongding
Yamashita Rubber
JX Zhao’s Group
Asimco
DTR VSM
Luoshi
GMT Rubber
