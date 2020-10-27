Global Traffic Signs Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Traffic Signs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Traffic Signs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traffic signs or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to give instructions or provide information to road users. The earliest signs were simple wooden or stone milestones. Later, signs with directional arms were introduced, for example, the fingerposts in the United Kingdom and their wooden counterparts in Saxony.

With traffic volumes increasing since the 1930s, many countries have adopted pictorial signs or otherwise simplified and standardized their signs to overcome language barriers, and enhance traffic safety. Such pictorial signs use symbols (often silhouettes) in place of words and are usually based on international protocols. Such signs were first developed in Europe, and have been adopted by most countries to varying degrees.

At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 29% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 36% in 2015) and Asia (Revenue market share about 19% in 2015). This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Traffic Signs Market

In 2019, the global Traffic Signs market size was US$ 919.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1213.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Traffic Signs Scope and Market Size

Traffic Signs market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Signs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Traffic Signs market is segmented into

Mainly Refers to The Areas Above 2 Sqm

Mainly Refers to The Areas Between 1-2 Sqm

Mainly Refers to The Areas Below 1 Sqm

Segment by Application, the Traffic Signs market is segmented into

Guide and Direction Signs

Warning Signs

Regulatory Signs

Other Signs

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Traffic Signs Market Share Analysis

Traffic Signs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Traffic Signs product introduction, recent developments, Traffic Signs sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

USA Traffic Signs

Swarco Traffic

Novelis

McCain

3M

Lacroix Group

Traffic Signs NZ

Rennicks

Traffic Tech

William Smith

RAI Products

Segnaletica

Elderlee

Traffic Signs & Safety

Lyle Signs

Feiyao Jiao Tong

Haowei Traffic

Schwab Label Factory

Shanghai Luhao

Changeda Traffic

