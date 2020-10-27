Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratory Safety Cabinets in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class I biological safety cabinet, Class II biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.
North America is expected to exceed USD 41.40 million by 2016, at a CAGR of over 8.39% from 2011 to 2016. Asia is estimated to be the largest market for Laboratory Safety Cabinets in 2016, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2011 to 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets Market
In 2019, the global Laboratory Safety Cabinets market size was US$ 158.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 220.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Safety Cabinets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Safety Cabinets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laboratory Safety Cabinets market is segmented into
Class I Biological Safety Cabinets
Class II Biological Safety Cabinets
Class III Biological Safety Cabinet
Segment by Application, the Laboratory Safety Cabinets market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical factory
Hospital
Disease Prevention and Control
Academic Research
Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Safety Cabinets Market Share Analysis
Laboratory Safety Cabinets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laboratory Safety Cabinets product introduction, recent developments, Laboratory Safety Cabinets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ESCO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
AIRTECH
Telstar Life-Sciences
NuAire (Polypipe)
Baker Company
Kewaunee Scientific
Heal Force Bio-Meditech
BIOBASE
Donglian Har Instrument
Labconco
