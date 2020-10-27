Global Hot Runner Controller Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hot Runner Controller market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Runner Controller market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A controller is electronic technology used to control the hot runner temperature but also for motion control pressure, sequence control, mold cooling and other value-added intelligence activities. A hot runner controller can be sold with a hot runner system or as a standalone product and can control a Mold-Masters hot runner system or a competitor’s hot runner system.

Hot runner controller is a technology-intensive and high entry barrier industry. At present, in developed countries, the hot runner controller industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and Korea. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies.

In 2019, the global Hot Runner Controller market size was US$ 549.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 857.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Hot Runner Controller market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Runner Controller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hot Runner Controller market is segmented into

Hot Runner Temperature Controller

Hot Runner Sequence Timer Controller

Segment by Application, the Hot Runner Controller market is segmented into

Open Gate Hot Runner System

Valve Gate Hot Runner System

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Hot Runner Controller market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hot Runner Controller product introduction, recent developments, Hot Runner Controller sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Yudo Group

Milacron

Barnes Group (Synventive)

Husky

Incoe

Seiki Corporation

EWIKON

Gunther

Gammaflux

HRS-Flow (INglass Spa)

Hasco

Mastip Technology

Hotsys

Meusburger (PSG)

Misumi (PCS Company)

Suzhou HTS Moulding

Shanghai ANRY Mold

Shanghai SURE Hot Runner Electrical

