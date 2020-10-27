Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryer is a machine in which a continuous flow of wet materials is dried. Drying of the material occurs because of the direct contact between the material to be dried and the drying air that is blown through a layer of the product. The air velocity of the drying air is adjusted in such a way that the layer of product is maintained in a fluidised state.

The High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers consumption volume was 12194 Units in 2015 and is expected to reach 12552 Units in 2016 and 14745 Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (30.74%) in 2015, followed by the Europe and North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market

In 2019, the global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market size was US$ 777.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 839.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Scope and Market Size

High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented into

Static Fluid-bed Dryer

Vibrating Fluid-bed Dryers

Segment by Application, the High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented into

Food Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Share Analysis

High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers product introduction, recent developments, High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Andritz

Glatt

Fitzpatrick

Hazemag

Buhler

Carrier

GEA

Comessa

ThyssenKrupp

Metso

VIBRA SCHULTHEIS

Pnair

Tianli

Yehao

Jukai

Sanyi

Changyao

Taiweian

