Global Fume Hood Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fume Hood market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fume Hood market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fume hood (sometimes called a fume cupboard or fume closet) is a type of local ventilation device that is designed to limit exposure to hazardous or toxic fumes, vapors or dusts. Its secondary function includes protection against chemical spills, runaway reactions and fires by acting as a physical barrier.
At present, the manufactures of Fume Hood are concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 29.07% in 2015. The global leading players in this market are Waldner, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco, Kottermann, Mott, etc.
In 2019, the global Fume Hood market size was US$ 633 million and it is expected to reach US$ 738.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Fume Hood market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fume Hood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fume Hood market is segmented into
Ductless Fume Hoods
Ducted Fume Hoods
Segment by Application, the Fume Hood market is segmented into
Undergraduate Teaching Labs
Industrial and Biomedical Research Labs
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Fume Hood market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fume Hood product introduction, recent developments, Fume Hood sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Waldner
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Esco
Kottermann
Mott
Terra Universal
Shimadzu Rika
Labconco
AirClean Systems
NuAire
Yamato Scientific
Renggli
Sentry Air Systems
Erlab
Baker
Flow Sciences
Air Science
HEMCO
Air Master Systems
ZZ Group
Kerric
Huilv
