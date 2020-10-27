Global Food Dehydrators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Food Dehydrators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Dehydrators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A food dehydrator refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.
With the improvement of national economy, the food dehydrators industry has rapidly developed and it now plays an important part in people’s life. Production market and manufacturers are expanding, food dehydrators are seizing the market with increasing brand and marketing effect.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Dehydrators Market
In 2019, the global Food Dehydrators market size was US$ 212 million and it is expected to reach US$ 303.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Food Dehydrators Scope and Market Size
Food Dehydrators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Dehydrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Food Dehydrators market is segmented into
Stackable Food Dehydrators
Shelf Dehydrators
Segment by Application, the Food Dehydrators market is segmented into
Home Use
Commercial Use
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Food Dehydrators Market Share Analysis
Food Dehydrators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Food Dehydrators product introduction, recent developments, Food Dehydrators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Excalibur
Nesco
Weston
L’EQUIP
LEM
Open Country
Ronco
TSM Products
Waring
Salton Corp.
Presto
Tribest
Aroma
Hamilton Beach
