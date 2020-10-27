In this report, the Global EV Traction Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global EV Traction Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ev-traction-motor-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EV Traction Motor in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EV Traction Motor. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of new energy automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EV Traction Motor will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global EV Traction Motor Market
In 2019, the global EV Traction Motor market size was US$ 6146 million and it is expected to reach US$ 60480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2026.
Global EV Traction Motor Scope and Market Size
EV Traction Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV Traction Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the EV Traction Motor market is segmented into
AC Induction Motor
Permanent Magnet Motor
Segment by Application, the EV Traction Motor market is segmented into
BEV
PHEV
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and EV Traction Motor Market Share Analysis
EV Traction Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, EV Traction Motor product introduction, recent developments, EV Traction Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
BMW
Tesla
Broad-Ocean
BYD
Nissan
Continental AG
Jing-Jin Electric Technologies
ZF
Groupe Renault
Toyota
Meidensha
BOSCH
UAES
LG
Dajun Tech
SIEMENS
Greatland Electrics
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Magna
