Global Electric Fireplace Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Fireplace market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Fireplace market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An Electric Fireplace is an electric heater that mimics a fireplace burning coal, wood, or natural gas. Electric Fireplaces are often placed in conventional fireplaces, which can then no longer be used for conventional fires. They plug into the Freestanding Electric Fireplaces, and can run on a “flame only” setting, or can be used as a heater, typically consuming 1.4-1.6 kW that can heat a 400 sq ft (37 m2) room.
There is also a certain space of demand of Electric Fireplace product in market, but basically it shows the scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low end products. There is a large market demand of high-end products to seize market share of imports.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Fireplace Market
In 2019, the global Electric Fireplace market size was US$ 4100.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4985.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Fireplace Scope and Market Size
Electric Fireplace market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Fireplace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Fireplace market is segmented into
Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces
Built-In Electric Fireplaces
Freestanding Electric Fireplaces
Segment by Application, the Electric Fireplace market is segmented into
House Use
Hotel Use
Other Place Use
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Fireplace Market Share Analysis
Electric Fireplace market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Fireplace product introduction, recent developments, Electric Fireplace sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GLEN DIMPLEX
SEI
Buck Stove
Twin-Star International
Allen
Napoleon
Kent Fireplace
Adam
Jetmaster
Fuerjia
Rui Dressing
GHP Group Inc.
BTB
Boge Technology
RICHEN
Saintec
Hubei Ruolin
Paite
Andong
Ruitian Industry
