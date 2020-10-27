Global Collaborative Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Collaborative Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Collaborative Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles — from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.
The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.
Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Collaborative Robots Market
In 2019, the global Collaborative Robots market size was US$ 856.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15310 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Collaborative Robots Scope and Market Size
Collaborative Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collaborative Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Payload, the Collaborative Robots market is segmented into
Upto 5kg
5~10 kg
Above 10kg
Segment by Application, the Collaborative Robots market is segmented into
Automotive
Electronics
Metal and Machining
Plastic and Polymers
Food and Beverages
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Collaborative Robots Market Share Analysis
Collaborative Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Collaborative Robots product introduction, recent developments, Collaborative Robots sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Universal Robots
Techman Robot
FANUC
KUKA
Doosan Robotics
AUBO Robotics
ABB
YASKAWA
Precise Automation
Automata
Productive Robotics
Kawasaki
