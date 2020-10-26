Global Water Hammer Arrestors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Hammer Arrestors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Hammer Arrestors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water hammers, also known as hydraulic shocks, are surges of pressure that occur when water in a pipeline system suddenly changes direction.
The global leading players in this market are Watts, Sioux Chief, Zurn, Proflo and Amtrol. These five companies accounted for 38% of the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Hammer Arrestors Market
In 2019, the global Water Hammer Arrestors market size was US$ 84 million and it is expected to reach US$ 104.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Water Hammer Arrestors Scope and Market Size
Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Hammer Arrestors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented into
Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestors
Copper Water Hammer Arrestors
By type, copper water hammer arrestors is the most commonly used type, with about 77% market share in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By application, residential is the largest segment, with market share of about 68% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Water Hammer Arrestors Market Share Analysis
Water Hammer Arrestors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Hammer Arrestors product introduction, recent developments, Water Hammer Arrestors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Watts
Sioux Chief
Zurn
Proflo
Amtrol
Precision Plumbing
Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.
TOZEN Group
Refix
Josam
Caleffi
Yoshitake
MIFAB
