Global Water Filters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Filters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Filters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A water filter removes impurities by lowering contamination of water using a fine physical barrier, a chemical process, or a biological process.

China gained the first place in the global water filters market in recent years, expected to reach at about 44% market share by 2022.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Filters Market

In 2019, the global Water Filters market size was US$ 38070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 64780 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Filters Scope and Market Size

Water Filters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Filters market is segmented into

Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

Ultrafiltration Membrane Water Filter

Other

By type, reverse osmosis water filter is the most commonly used type, with about 54% market share in 2016.

Segment by Application, the Water Filters market is segmented into

Household

Commercial

By application, household is the larger segment, with market share of 86% in 2016.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Filters Market Share Analysis

Water Filters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Filters product introduction, recent developments, Water Filters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sundylee

Hanston

Doulton

Flanne

3M

Dolons

Honeywell

GE

Everpure

Midea

Cillit

Amway eSpring

Ecowatergd

Qinyuan

Stevoor

TORAY

Haier

Culligan

GREE

Royalstar

Watts

Joyoung

Quanlai

BRITA

