Global Wafer Grinder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Wafer Grinder uses a centrally located robot to move a wafer from an input station to a measuring station. Thereafter, the wafer is moved into a grind station and a wash station sequentially. The robot is able to move a wafer from the wash station to either the measuring station for after-grinding measurements or directly to an output station. During grinding of one wafer, a second wafer may be held between the measuring station and the grind station while a ground wafer is moved from the wash station to the measuring station for after-grinding measurements.
For industry structure analysis, the Wafer Grinder industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 80.94 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Taiwan is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Wafer Grinder industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wafer Grinder Market
In 2019, the global Wafer Grinder market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Wafer Grinder Scope and Market Size
Wafer Grinder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wafer Grinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wafer Grinder market is segmented into
Wafer Edge Grinder
Wafer Surface Grinder
Segment by Application, the Wafer Grinder market is segmented into
Silicon Wafer
Compound Semiconductors
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Wafer Grinder Market Share Analysis
Wafer Grinder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wafer Grinder product introduction, recent developments, Wafer Grinder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Strasbaugh
Disco
G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau Nürnberg GmbH
GigaMat
Arnold Gruppe
Hunan Yujing Machine Industrial
WAIDA MFG
SpeedFam
Koyo Machinery
ACCRETECH
Daitron
MAT Inc
Dikema Presicion Machinery
Dynavest
Komatsu NTC
