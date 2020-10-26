Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
VHF air-ground communications station is one of the key devices in VHF air-ground communication system for civil aviation air traffic management. It is used for the approach tower, the remote control station of air control center, and the air way station to realize air guide communication of air traffic management.
VHF Air-ground Communications Stations product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
In the last few years, the total number of new type of VHF Air-ground Communications Stations developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic VHF Air-ground Communications Stations still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported VHF Air-ground Communications Stations.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese VHF Air-ground Communications Stations industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market
In 2019, the global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market size was US$ 130.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 131.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026.
Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Scope and Market Size
VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented into
Desktop Air-ground Communications Stations
Portable Air-ground Communications Stations
Segment by Application, the VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented into
Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication
Air Traffic Control System
Emergency Rescue and Disaster Relief
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market Share Analysis
VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, VHF Air-ground Communications Stations product introduction, recent developments, VHF Air-ground Communications Stations sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Rohde & Schwarz
Northrop Grumman
Selex ES
Becker Avionics
Haige
Spaceon
HHKJ
…
