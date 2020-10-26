Global Ultrasound Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ultrasound Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ultrasound Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ultrasound Equipment is a kind of device with Ultrasound technique used in many different fields to detect objects and measure distances.

Industrially ultrasound is used for cleaning, mixing, and to accelerate chemical processes. Animals such as bats and porpoises use ultrasound for locating prey and obstacles Scientist are also studying ultrasound using graphene diaphragms as a method of communication. In the nondestructive testing of products and structures, ultrasound is used to detect invisible flaws. In medicine Ultrasound imaging or sonography is often used to see internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and internal organs.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ultrasound Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Ultrasound Equipment market size was US$ 6303 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7877.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Ultrasound Equipment Scope and Market Size

Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasound Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented into

Stationary Ultrasound Equipment

Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Segment by Application, the Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented into

Medical Imaging

Detection

Measurement

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ultrasound Equipment Market Share Analysis

Ultrasound Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ultrasound Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Ultrasound Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Hitachi-Aloka

Siemens

Toshiba

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Analogic

Terason

ALPINION

Mindray Medical

SonoScape

SIUI

LANDWIND MEDICAL

