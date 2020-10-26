Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an imaging technology in which electron beams pass through very thinly sectioned specimens. As the electrons are transmitted through the specimen and interact with its structure, an image resolves that is magnified and focused onto an imaging medium, such as photographic film or a fluorescent screen, or captured by a special CCD camera. Because the electrons used in transmission electron microscopy have a very small wavelength, TEMs can image at much higher resolutions than conventional optical microscopes that depend on light beams. Due to their higher resolving power, TEMs play an important role in the fields of virology, cancer research, the study of materials, and in microelectronics research and development.

Japan is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 70%.

In 2019, the global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market size was US$ 617.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 890.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is segmented into

0-80KV

80KV-200KV

Above 200KV

The segment of holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about %.

Segment by Application, the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is segmented into

Life Science

Materials Science

Other

The life science holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 73% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Share Analysis

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) product introduction, recent developments, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI)

JEOL

Hitachi

Delong

