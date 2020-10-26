Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermogravimetric analyzer (TGA) is a kind of instrument which uses thermogravimetry to detect the relationship between temperature and mass change.
Sales of thermogravimetric analyzers in the Chinese market will continue to increase in recent years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer Market
In 2019, the global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market size was US$ 101.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 139.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer Scope and Market Size
Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented into
High Pressure Thermogravimetric Analyzer
Atmospheric Thermogravimetric Analyzer
Atmospheric thermogravimetric holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for over 75% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented into
Academic Research
Business
Academic research holds an important share in terms of applications, which is over 90%.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Thermogravimetric Analyzer Market Share Analysis
Thermogravimetric Analyzer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thermogravimetric Analyzer product introduction, recent developments, Thermogravimetric Analyzer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Waters
Mettler-Toredo
Shimadzu
PerkinElmer
Hitachi
Netzsch
Rigaku
Linseis
Navas Instruments
setaram
Instrument Specialists
