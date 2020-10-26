Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermogravimetric analyzer (TGA) is a kind of instrument which uses thermogravimetry to detect the relationship between temperature and mass change.

Sales of thermogravimetric analyzers in the Chinese market will continue to increase in recent years.

In 2019, the global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market size was US$ 101.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 139.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermogravimetric Analyzer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented into

High Pressure Thermogravimetric Analyzer

Atmospheric Thermogravimetric Analyzer

Atmospheric thermogravimetric holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for over 75% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Thermogravimetric Analyzer market is segmented into

Academic Research

Business

Academic research holds an important share in terms of applications, which is over 90%.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Thermogravimetric Analyzer Market Share Analysis

Thermogravimetric Analyzer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thermogravimetric Analyzer product introduction, recent developments, Thermogravimetric Analyzer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Waters

Mettler-Toredo

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

Hitachi

Netzsch

Rigaku

Linseis

Navas Instruments

setaram

Instrument Specialists

