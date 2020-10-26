Global Straight Grinders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Straight Grinders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Straight Grinders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A straight grinder a hand-held power tool used for grinding using abrasive products such as plain resinoid wheels, flap wheels, or spindle-mounted points and wheels.

The leading players are Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Atlas Copco, Makita and TTI, accounting for about 55 percent revenue market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Straight Grinders Market

In 2019, the global Straight Grinders market size was US$ 529.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 636.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Straight Grinders Scope and Market Size

Straight Grinders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Straight Grinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Straight Grinders market is segmented into

Cordless

Electric

Pneumatic

Pneumatic straight grinders held the largest market share with 52.70% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Straight Grinders market is segmented into

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Other

The straight grinders are mainly used by metal processing, wood processing and other. Metal processing is the dominated application, with 72.59% market share in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Straight Grinders Market Share Analysis

Straight Grinders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Straight Grinders product introduction, recent developments, Straight Grinders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Atlas Copco

Makita

TTI

Wurth

FLEX Power Tools

Ingersoll Rand

Fein

Koki Holdings

PFERD

Dongcheng Tools

BIAX Schmid & Wezel

Deprag

Narex

Mannesmann Demag

