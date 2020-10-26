Global Seismic Base Isolation System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Seismic Base Isolation System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Seismic Base Isolation System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Seismic base isolation system is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging.
The major consumption regions of seismic base isolation system are Japan and China, which accounting for about 80% of market share in total.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Seismic Base Isolation System Market
In 2019, the global Seismic Base Isolation System market size was US$ 375.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 444.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Seismic Base Isolation System Scope and Market Size
Seismic Base Isolation System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seismic Base Isolation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Seismic Base Isolation System market is segmented into
NRB
LRB
HDR
Others
By type，LRB is the most commonly used type, with about 54% market share in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Seismic Base Isolation System market is segmented into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Others
By application, commercial buildings is the largest segment, with market share of over 85% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Seismic Base Isolation System Market Share Analysis
Seismic Base Isolation System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Seismic Base Isolation System product introduction, recent developments, Seismic Base Isolation System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic
OILES CORPORATION
Kawakin Holdings
Nippon Steel Engineering
SWCC SHOWA
Maurer AG
Earthquake Protection Systems
Kurashiki Kako
Bridgestone
SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX
HengShui Zhengtai
Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd
OVM
Tensa
Fuyo
DS Brown
Times New Materials
Yokohama
Sole Teck
Sirve
