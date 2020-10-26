Global Road Paver Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Road Paver market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Road Paver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Road Paver (Road Paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Road Paver industry in oversupply for the past few years, as well as more and more companies enter into Road Paver industry, the current demand for Road Paver product is relatively weak, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Road Paver products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Road Paver’s price is expected to be lower than past years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Road Paver Market

In 2019, the global Road Paver market size was US$ 2111.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2218.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Road Paver Scope and Market Size

Road Paver market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Road Paver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Road Paver market is segmented into

Mechanical Road Pavers

Hydrostatic Road Pavers

Segment by Application, the Road Paver market is segmented into

Metropolitan

Countryside

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Road Paver Market Share Analysis

Road Paver market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Road Paver product introduction, recent developments, Road Paver sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

LiuGong

