Global Rawinsonde Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rawinsonde market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rawinsonde market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Radiosondes are battery-powered telemetry instrument packages that are carried into the atmosphere typically by a weather balloon; they measure altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both speed and direction), and cosmic ray readings at high altitudes.
Vaisala maintained absolute dominance in the global rawinsonde manufacturers ranking in 2018, accounted for about 46.37% of the market share.
In 2019, the global Rawinsonde market size was US$ 104.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 178.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.
Rawinsonde market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rawinsonde market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
With GRUAN Data Product
No GRUAN Data Product
The segment of with GRUAN data product hold the most proportion of the market, which accounts for about 87% market share.
Weather Stations
Military Agencies
Other
By application, weather stations is the largest segment, with market share of about 69% in 2018.
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Rawinsonde market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rawinsonde product introduction, recent developments, Rawinsonde sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
Vaisala
Lockheed Martin
Shanghai Changwang
Meteomodem
GRAW Radiosondes GmbH
Meteolabor
InterMet Systems
Meisei Electric
S S Trading
Jinyang Industrial
Yankee Environmental
