Global Paver Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Paver market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Paver industry, there was short supply in the market from the past few years, more and more companies are entering into Paver industry, the current demand for Paver product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Paver products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Paver’s price is lower than past years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paver Market

In 2019, the global Paver market size was US$ 2060.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2585.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Paver Scope and Market Size

Paver market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Paver market is segmented into

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers

Segment by Application, the Paver market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Paver Market Share Analysis

Paver market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Paver product introduction, recent developments, Paver sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

LiuGong

